The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Why Betty's Place fundraiser at The Boat Shed goes far beyond dollars and cents

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
Updated May 1 2023 - 6:00pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Women supporting women ... Managing director Andrea Lever (centre) with the team representing Ray White North Albury at Friday's fundraiser to support Betty's Place women's refuge. Picture by Mark Jesser
Women supporting women ... Managing director Andrea Lever (centre) with the team representing Ray White North Albury at Friday's fundraiser to support Betty's Place women's refuge. Picture by Mark Jesser

The tears welled in Di Glover's eyes when she heard the final figure.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.