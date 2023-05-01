The tears welled in Di Glover's eyes when she heard the final figure.
In the space of a few hours, a room full of (mainly) women had raised a record $75,000 for Albury women's refuge Betty's Place.
There was no doubting the Pre-Mother's Day Lunch at The Boat Shed Lake Hume on April 28 was intended as a colourful and fun celebration of women ... mothers in particular.
But amid the balloons, glasses of bubbles, jokes and raucous laughter of the charity auction, was the hum of something far more serious.
There was barely a dry eye in the house as Ms Glover, the chief executive of Yes Unlimited, described the terror and trauma women and children often face when they try to escape a violent perpetrator.
Of nowhere safe to stay, and no means to do so.
Of desperate, controlling partners who threaten to injure or kill family members if they leave - including the family dog.
"We know pets are often used as weapons against women escaping," she revealed as she outlined the importance of supporting the new purpose-built refuge for Albury.
"They'll say things like, 'If you leave me, I'll kill your dog'!"
Providing families with "more privacy and dignity" - and an environment more akin to home (including the option of pets) - is at the heart of the $3 million plan to build a 'core and cluster' model on a site in East Albury.
The design includes self-contained units complemented by on-site staff and supports in a central multi-purpose building.
It will improve both the quantity and quality of crisis accommodation available to women and children fleeing domestic and family violence, according to Ms Glover, who spoke of the challenges of the outdated communal living set-up at the existing Betty's Place.
She described in devastating detail the difficulty mothers face trying to share facilities and parent in front of others while managing their own trauma and that of their children.
"Mum has often lost her authority because Dad has taken control; you can see behaviours (in children) that are heart-breaking," Ms Glover said.
"We want to empower the mother to find her feet, regain her authority and find the space to start healing."
Other support came quietly; one by one, women approached Ms Glover with offers of help - from legal services to free pharmacy medications for victims of violence.
Women supporting women and inspiring hope for a better future.
