MIRACLE DISCOVERY: Lillian Ip found five days after going missing

By Blair Thomson
Updated May 5 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 4:44pm
Lillian Ip has been found safe and well at Dartmouth.
A woman missing in the North East since the weekend has miraculously been found alive.

