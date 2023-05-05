MIRACLE DISCOVERY: Lillian Ip found five days after going missing

A woman missing in the North East since the weekend has miraculously been found alive.
She hadn't been in contact with friends or family since Sunday, and had last been seen at Mitta.
The Cheltenham woman was located on the remote Yankee Point Track at Dartmouth about 2.20pm on Friday.
The police air wing located the missing woman, who was still with her car.
She is still to be assessed by paramedics and is set to be reunited with her family.
Ms Ip and her black Honda Jazz were found close to the water at Lake Dartmouth on the rugged track.
"It's a fantastic result," Acting Inspector Joel Hughes said.
"She was sighted by the police air wing at a remote location on the Yankee Point Track.
"She's alive and well and will be assessed by Ambulance Victoria.
"She is set to be reunited with her family."
Her condition remains unclear, but the 48-year-old is conscious.
Acting Inspector Hughes said Ms Ip had made the right decision to stay with her vehicle.
The temperature has plummeted during the nights she has been missing.
"Victoria Police would like to thank all the members of the public and our partner agencies for their assistance," he said.
Acting Inspector Hughes previously said it had been "all hands on deck" during the operation, which covered a massive expanse of the North East.
Her family had been searching for her in Omeo and are heading back to the North East to be reunited.
