Car and caravan roll off Mount Hotham leading to rescue operation

Emergency crews have responded to several rescue incidents as snow falls at Mount Hotham.
A utility towing a trailer lost control on Sunday and slid on the Great Alpine Road.
The utility stayed on the road but the trailer was left hanging over the edge of the road
Driver Ron Bauer said he was lucky not to have gone over.
"I had a scary moment when I seriously thought I was heading over the embankment," he wrote on Facebook.
"I didn't allow for the weight of the trailer, which kept pushing me forward under brakes."
The utility sustained damage during the incident and had to be towed.
Emergency crews attended a more serious crash as the scene was being cleared.
A car towing a caravan rolled off the side of the mountain about 2.50pm, leading to a large-scale rescue operation.
The crash occurred a short distance from the first incident.
The area has been blanketed with snow as the temperature drops below freezing.
The temperature was about -5 degrees at the time of Sunday's incidents.
There have been other recent crashes on the mountain, including a utility that hit an embankment last month and rolled, smashing the front windscreen.
