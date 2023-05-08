The Border Mail
Alleged concrete scammer Paul Guzzardi remains in custody

By Wangaratta Court
Updated May 8 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 3:30pm
Paul Guzzardi remains in custody.
A man accused of conning victims out of more than $150,000 for concrete work he never undertook remains in custody.

