Alleged concrete scammer Paul Guzzardi remains in custody

A man accused of conning victims out of more than $150,000 for concrete work he never undertook remains in custody.
Paul Joseph Guzzardi's matter was recently listed in the Wangaratta Magistrates Court.
Guzzardi did not apply for bail and will return to court on June 1.
