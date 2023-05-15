A Wodonga resident in the class action against the Australian Defence Force for its use of firefighting foam that contaminated thousands of properties around the country doesn't think she'll see much of the settlement for landholders.
Bandiana and Wodonga householders are among thousands impacted by Defence bases around Australia to have secured a multi-million dollar payout.
Heather Watts, who lives on Allambie Crescent, where it was determined in 2021 that 11 of 17 residences in the street had diagnoses of cancer, was surprised that an in-principle agreement of $132.7 million for around 30,000 impacted landowners had been reached on May 15.
It equates to around $4000 per person, but Ms Watts has doubts she will receive that much.
"It might be 50 cents or a dollar. I don't know if there will be legal fees out of that," she said.
"It's not a lot of money."
The settlement announced in the Federal Court on May 15 still requires final approval from a judge and members of the class action will be issued further details about the settlement as it approaches approval.
It was alleged the Commonwealth did not adequately prevent toxic chemicals in the foam from escaping and contaminating soil and groundwater, but liability has not been admitted in the terms of the settlement.
The agreement covers landholders near Defence bases at Wagga and Richmond in NSW, Bullsbrook in Western Australia, Darwin in the Northern Territory, Edinburgh in South Australia, Townsville in Queensland, along with Bandiana and Wodonga.
The so-called "forever chemicals", which accumulate in the body and do not naturally degrade, are linked to cancers, birth defects and diseases.
Ms Watts said she had been contacted by 20 to 30 more people with cancer concerns in the surrounding neighbourhood since talks of the class action began in 2021.
"From all the canvassing we did and the people that then emailed me and rang me and told me about all the cancers in their streets, and they weren't in the designated areas, was staggering," she said.
"There was three ovarian cancers in this immediate area. I knew about one, but not the others.
"My children grew up closer to the army base in another street and my daughter Kelsey died from ovarian cancer. I'd like to sue them for Kelsey's death, but I'll be dead before that happens.
"They should be telling people before they pay deposits for land that it could be contaminated.
"The water flowed all through this area and everyone drank the water.
"I was told PFAS was used before North East Water had their filtration system.
"We had a big vegetable garden and that's a factor as well."
Shine Lawyers joint head of class actions Craig Allsopp hailed the agreement as "a good outcome for all members" and said it would avoid the cost of a risky trial.
"It means they will get money to compensate them for the loss," he told AAP.
Mr Allsopp acknowledged many people were still stuck on contaminated land and said the amount each victim received would "depend on the circumstances of each site".
When asked if there was enough in the kitty to compensate everyone for the damage caused, he replied in the affirmative.
"We're of the view that it will be but ... the most important protection for group members is this has to go before the court," he said.
Another case involving Wreck Bay Aboriginal Community Council has been adjourned for further mediation.
Justice Michael Lee said the parties have had plenty of time to settle it and a trial will begin on May 29 if they cannot.
"If the case doesn't settle it's got to start," he said on May 15.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese welcomed the settlement, saying many people from a range of communities had suffered from the use of the toxic foam.
The Department of Defence previously agreed to pay landholders in Katherine (NT), Oakey (Queensland) and Williamtown (NSW) in a 2020 settlement worth $212.5 million.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
