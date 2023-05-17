MAY
19
Albury Wodonga Theatre Company presents Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow, The Cube Wodonga, 7.30pm
Dreams - Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks Tribute Show, Beer Deluxe Albury, 8pm
Overtime, Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Y2K and Glenn Starr Duo, SS&A Albury, 9pm
20
Albury Wodonga Theatre Company presents Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Albury Entertainment Centre, 2pm and 7.30pm
Evolution Rock, Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
21
Lakhwinder Wadali - Live In Concert, Albury Entertainment Centre, 5.30pm
24
Banff Mountain Film Festival 2023, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7pm
26
Yackandandah Theatre Company presents Imperfect, Yackandandah Public Hall, 7.30pm
Thy Art is Murder with Justice For The Damned, Beer Deluxe Albury, 7.30pm
Snow Road Troopers, Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Y2K and The Tune Fanatics, SS&A Albury, 9pm
27
Roald Dahl's The Twits, Albury Entertainment Centre, 12pm and 6pm
Yackandandah Theatre Company presents Imperfect, Yackandandah Public Hall, 2pm and 7.30pm
Gravitate, The Cube Wodonga, 7pm
Good Sugar Band, Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
Wilde Side, SS&A Albury, 9pm
31
Celtic Illusion - The Magic Returns, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
