MAY
26
Yackandandah Theatre Company presents Imperfect, Yackandandah Public Hall, 7.30pm
Thy Art is Murder with Justice For The Damned, Beer Deluxe Albury, 7.30pm
Snow Road Troopers, Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Y2K and The Tune Fanatics, SS&A Albury, 9pm
27
Roald Dahl's The Twits, Albury Entertainment Centre, 12pm and 6pm
Yackandandah Theatre Company presents Imperfect, Yackandandah Public Hall, 2pm and 7.30pm
Gravitate, The Cube Wodonga, 7pm
The Kings of Country, Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Good Sugar Band, Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
Wilde Side, SS&A Albury, 9pm
31
Celtic Illusion - The Magic Returns, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
JUNE
1
Luke Kidgell, Albury Entertainment Centre, 6pm
2
Craig Quilliam, Circa 1936 Corowa, 4pm
Friendlyjordies presents Bruz, Albury Entertainment Centre, 8pm
The Half Empty, SS&A Albury, 9pm
3
Lano and Woodley - Moby Dick, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
Melbourne Chamber Orchestra presents Transformations, Yackandandah Public Hall, 8pm
7
Ross Noble - Jibber Jabber Jamboree, Albury Entertainment Centre, 8pm
9
Flying Fruit Fly Circus presents Spherical, The Cube Wodonga, 6.30pm
Bjorn Again, Albury Entertainment Centre, 8pm
Riff Ferguson, SS&A Albury, 9pm
10
Mark Vincent 2 Tributes to Mario Lanza and the Three Tenors, Albury Entertainment Centre, 2pm
Flying Fruit Fly Circus presents Spherical, The Cube Wodonga, 2.30pm and 6.30pm
Snow Road Troopers, SS&A Albury, 9pm
15
Victory Lutheran College presents Disney's Aladdin Jr, The Cube Wodonga, 6pm
16
Victory Lutheran College presents Disney's Aladdin Jr, The Cube Wodonga, 11am and 6pm
Albury Gang Show presents The Chase, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
Sons of Motherless Goats, SS&A Albury, 9pm
17
Albury Gang Show presents The Chase, Albury Entertainment Centre, 1.30pm and 7.30pm
Boom Box, SS&A Albury, 9pm
18
Murray Conservatorium Orchestra, The Cube Wodonga, 2pm
20
CDP Kids presents Mr Stink, The Cube Wodonga, 12.30pm and 6.30pm
23
ByteSized Productions presents Disney's Frozen Jr, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7pm
Get Rhythm - A Tribute to Johnny Cash and June Carter, The Cube Wodonga, 7.30pm
24
ByteSized Productions presents Disney's Frozen Jr, Albury Entertainment Centre, 2pm and 7pm
The Internationals, SS&A Albury, 9pm
25
ByteSized Productions presents Disney's Frozen Jr, Albury Entertainment Centre, noon
Real Pigeons Live Mystery: When Doves Crime in Wodonga, The Cube Wodonga, 1.30pm
27
ARC Dark Side of the Moon, Albury Entertainment Centre, 8pm
30
Grand Kyiv Ballet presents Forest Song and Don Quixote, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
Nocturnal Reptiles, SS&A Albury, 9pm
