Albury MP Justin Clancy calls for co-ordinated approach to eating disorders

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
May 31 2023 - 5:00am
Albury MP Justin Clancy has been moved to speak in Parliament about the plight of local families, saying there was a desperate need for an eating disorder co-ordinator.

Albury MP Justin Clancy has pleaded his community's case for a local co-ordinator to be appointed to oversee and help streamline access to services for individuals and families grappling with an eating disorder.

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Local News

