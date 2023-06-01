LISTEN UP
One of Australia's finest pianists, Aura Go, will join Sophie Rowell and Melbourne Chamber Orchestra musicians for a special concert at Yackandandah. Music by two of the most-loved composers -Tchaikovsky and Mozart - will be revealed in Transformations. For this performance Melbourne Chamber Orchestra will play a Tchaikovsky work originally for piano solo with a string quartet and a Mozart piano concerto with the quartet and piano.
FIX UP
Repair Cafe Albury Wodonga, Wodonga Senior Citizens Centre, Saturday, June 3, 10am to 1pm
This month's special feature will be a talk by Elaine from the Financial Crimes Team at the Hume Bank. She will address how to avoid scams via email and text message. Then Sunil from Phonnic Repair Station will present some ideas about how to protect your phone from scams and will provide more technical advice about phones. Repair stations will include clothing, battery-operated items, jewellery and tool sharpening. Volunteer repairers are still wanted.
SHOW UP
CoCreate, The Cube Wodonga courtyard, Saturday, June 3, 4pm to 8pm
From fire twirling to flow art, three music stage shows and a little bit of magic, the winter CoCreate event will warm you up in the heart of Wodonga. Local sibling duo, Zac and Eliza Spalding, offer their range of acoustic country and pop music while Albury band Mt Maze will perform their catchy alternative rock music. Then Albury outfit Cherry Chain will finish off with their range of popular covers. Food and drinks available.
LAUGH UP
Lano & Woodley - Moby Dick, Albury Entertainment Centre, Saturday, June 3, 7.30pm
When is an iconic story about a whale, not a story about a whale? When it's a brilliantly funny Lano & Woodley show, of course! Lano attempts a dramatic performance of the epic Moby Dick only for Woodley branded mayhem to follow.
BUY UP
On The Border Community Market, Exhibition Centre Wodonga, Hamilton Smith Drive, Wodonga, Sunday, June 4, 10am to 2pm
The On The Border Community Market is going indoors. There will be a wide range of stallholders and a food court. You can also sit back and have a bite to eat while listening to live entertainment.
STOCK UP
Albury Wodonga Farmers Market, Lincoln Causeway, Wodonga, Saturday, June 3, 8am to noon
Warm up to winter with seasonal produce and good coffee. Replenish your pantry and restock the fridge at the weekly Albury Wodonga Farmers Market. Then gather your friends together to cook and create or sip and savour.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.