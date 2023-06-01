This month's special feature will be a talk by Elaine from the Financial Crimes Team at the Hume Bank. She will address how to avoid scams via email and text message. Then Sunil from Phonnic Repair Station will present some ideas about how to protect your phone from scams and will provide more technical advice about phones. Repair stations will include clothing, battery-operated items, jewellery and tool sharpening. Volunteer repairers are still wanted.

