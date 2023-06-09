ROLL UP
Australia's longest running wine festival is back with a new name and format. Celebrating its 50th birthday this weekend, Roam Rutherglen Winery Walkabout (previously Winery Walkabout) will showcase the region's creative winemakers, progressive varietals and picturesque locations. Iconic for its relaxed, fun-loving spirit, the new iteration of the festival retains its exuberance while undergoing some changes to allow festival-goers to linger longer and explore more of the wine region. The program will feature tastings, live entertainment and sensory cellar door experiences from 15 participating wineries.
DRINK UP
Trails, Tastings and Tales Food and Wine Festival, Glenrowan, Saturday, June 10, to Monday, June 12, 10am to 5pm
Enjoy delicious lunches, impressive wines and brews, live music and workshops. Steaming coffee or a glass of regional fortified wine will round off your lunch. Participating wineries are Baileys of Glenrowan, Booths Taminick Cellars, Morrisons of Glenrowan and Black Dog Brewery.
SAVOUR UP
Weekend Fit For a King, Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11, 11am to 4pm
Feast on salsiccie and sugo, or Nonna's gnocchi with a glass of Prosecco or Sangiovese. Enjoy live music, children's activities and local produce and crafts. A festival ticket provides access to activities at all participating wineries. Participating businesses are Brown Brothers, Dal Zotto Wines, Darling Estate, Hurdle Creek Still, John Gehrig Wines, La Cantina King Valley, Pizzini Wines and Politini Wines.
STITCH UP
Thurgoona resident Jean Molnar will be the feature artist at the Chiltern Railroaders and Modellers Art of the Cloth Exhibition. It runs from 10am to 3pm Saturday and Sunday and 10am to 2pm Monday. Entry: $5
SHOW UP
Flying Fruit Fly Circus presents Spherical, The Cube Wodonga, Saturday, June 10, 2.30pm and 6.30pm
Knockabout comedy meets breathtaking aerials. Commissioned by the Sydney Opera House, it has mind-blowing tricks, intricate juggling acts and nail biting aerials inspired by the curves of the Sydney Opera House sails.
DRIVE UP
Walla Show and Shine, Walla Sportsground, Monday, June 12, gates open 9am
Walla Show and Shine returns this Monday. Gates open at 9am with judging from 11am. Trophies presented at 1pm. $500 for the best allrounder this year, from DE Lieschke and Son, celebrating their centenary of business. There is no swap meet this year. $5 entry and kids under 16 free.
