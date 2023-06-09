Australia's longest running wine festival is back with a new name and format. Celebrating its 50th birthday this weekend, Roam Rutherglen Winery Walkabout (previously Winery Walkabout) will showcase the region's creative winemakers, progressive varietals and picturesque locations. Iconic for its relaxed, fun-loving spirit, the new iteration of the festival retains its exuberance while undergoing some changes to allow festival-goers to linger longer and explore more of the wine region. The program will feature tastings, live entertainment and sensory cellar door experiences from 15 participating wineries.