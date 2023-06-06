THURGOONA resident Jean Molnar learnt to craft when she was tied to her job as a motelier.
She had to work around the clock to take phone calls and check-in customers back during the 1980s.
"It was seven days a week and I couldn't really go out and do things," she said.
"That's when I started with craft."
Later Mrs Molnar visited her first Wodonga craft show where she got hooked on smocking before she progressed to embroidery, tapestry, bear making, knitting and patchwork.
Before she knew it she was going to Brisbane Koala Embroidery and Textile Conventions. She even joined two cruises run specifically for crafters.
"I really enjoyed embroidery," Mrs Molnar said.
"I took to it like a duck to water. I thoroughly enjoyed finishing all of the projects."
Having migrated to Australia from Holland in 1955, Mrs Molnar learnt knitting as a child but never needlepoint.
One of eight siblings, she grew up on a farm near Yea after moving there via Bonegilla Migrant Camp.
"School was not a high priority," she said.
"We had to help at home with eight children and only two girls, mending was a big job!"
Today Mrs Molnar's home has scores of embroideries and tapestries lining the walls of every room.
Putting to good use her skills acquired over four decades of learning and travelling, she has a wide range of traditional and creative works.
She uses cotton, pearl, wool, rayon, silk and beads.
"I really enjoy doing the creative projects," Mrs Molnar said.
"Unlike traditional work, that means using beads, cotton, wool or silk.
"I've done a number of botanical works and the cherries are one of my favourites.
"I'm working on a passion fruit project at the moment."
Mrs Molnar said the skills needed for the three-dimensional botanical projects came quite naturally to her.
"I really just like finishing things," she said.
"Crafting is also really good for the brain."
Mrs Molnar will be the feature artist at the Chiltern Railroaders and Modellers Art of the Cloth Exhibition at Chiltern this weekend.
It runs at the Chiltern Goods Shed, Wills Street, from 10am to 3pm Saturday and Sunday and 10am to 2pm on Monday. Entry: $5
