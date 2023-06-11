The Border Mail
Albury's Peter Charlesworth in stand-up paddle board world record

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated June 11 2023 - 5:28pm, first published 5:11pm
Bravo. Young admirers join Albury photographer Peter Charlesworth's selfie at the Goolwa Aquatic Club to mark the completion of his remarkable passage along the Murray River.
Bravo. Young admirers join Albury photographer Peter Charlesworth's selfie at the Goolwa Aquatic Club to mark the completion of his remarkable passage along the Murray River.

HAVING negotiated weather extremes and a hairy camping encounter with a wild pig, an Albury photographer has set a provisional world record in paddling the entire Murray River.

