The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Black Comedy star Steven Oliver to appear at 2023 Albury-Wodonga Winter Solstice

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
June 18 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
You'll laugh and you'll cry ... Steven Oliver turned to writing poems and songs to process his struggle with fame. Pictures supplied
You'll laugh and you'll cry ... Steven Oliver turned to writing poems and songs to process his struggle with fame. Pictures supplied

Steven Oliver apologises as he hastily re-tunes the strings of his guitar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.