Melbourne musician Clare Bowditch will perform at Albury-Wodonga Winter Solstice

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
June 12 2023 - 12:00pm
ARIA Award-winning singer, Logie nominated actor and ABC radio presenter Clare Bowditch will perform as well as speak at Albury-Wodonga Winter Solstice coming to the heart of Albury in QEII Square on Wednesday, June 21. Among other acts will be The Northern Folk.
AUSTRALIAN musician and radio presenter Clare Bowditch will lend her own voice to Albury-Wodonga Winter Solstice next week.

