AUSTRALIAN musician and radio presenter Clare Bowditch will lend her own voice to Albury-Wodonga Winter Solstice next week.
Bowditch has toured with musicians the likes of Leonard Cohen, Paul Kelly, John Butler, Cat Power and Gotye.
Among other musical highlights of the Albury-Wodonga Winter Solstice line-up will be homegrown act, The Northern Folk.
Having never missed an issue, Georgie Currie, Paul Dyason and Renn Picard will join the gathering again this year as The Northern Folk for the 11th time.
Full of rich melodies and poetic lyricism, their songs never shy away from sharing reflections on mental ill health in the course of love, heartbreak, grief or conflict.
Melbourne melodist Ainslie Wills will also share the stage in QEII Square.
Wills uses profound lyricism, powerful vocals and thought-provoking melodies to create music that is genre-bending and profound.
With a captivating and commanding stage presence, Wills' music has seen her tour both nationally and internationally.
She has supported Leon Bridges, Michael Kiwanuka, Hiatus Kaiyote, Lianne La Havas, Vance Joy and George Ezra.
Steven Oliver, who is a descendant of the Kuku-Yalanji, Waanyi, Gangalidda, Woppaburra, Bundjalung and Biripi peoples, rose to prominence with ABC's Black Comedy.
Oliver also hosted Sydney Mardi Gras for the ABC and toured with his own cabaret show.
He will perform Carry All My Hurt Away, a rap/written work that was penned by him to help process the sudden onslaught of fame.
After gaining notoriety as a writer and performer on the ABC cult classic show Black Comedy, the sudden spotlight and expectations that came with it affected his mental health.
Winter Solstice starts in QEII Square at 5pm with livestreaming from 6pm.
