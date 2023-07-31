The Border Mail
Peter MacLeod-Miller says too dangerous to have 'no' Voice signs

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated July 31 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 5:00pm
PRIEST Peter MacLeod-Miller says if you put up a poster supporting the 'no' case for the Voice referendum in Albury-Wodonga you would have your window broken.

