The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Linda Burney attends Wodonga's Indigenous voice to Parliament forum

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated July 26 2023 - 8:40am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police presence was conspicuous but not "heavy" at an Understanding the Voice forum at Wodonga on Tuesday night but from the 400 gathered there, not a single protester or "vote no" sign was to be seen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.