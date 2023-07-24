The Border Mail
Major refurbishment of Thurgoona's Kinross Woolshed edging closer

Updated July 25 2023 - 9:56am, first published 5:30am
An artist's impression of the beer garden at Thurgoona's Kinross Woolshed, which is set to undergo a major refurbishment in 2024. Picture by Techne Architecture and Interior Design
A six-lane bowling alley and large children's playground are in the pipeline for Thurgoona's only pub.

