A family-run operation with Border connections is confident it can turn around the Kinross Woolshed.
The pub, bought by Peter and Adrienne Griffiths, who transformed Albury's Astor Hotel, have grand plans to do the same at the Thurgoona establishment.
Mr Griffiths said the woolshed's features, such as the original wool press currently displayed, would be retained, with several "creature comforts" to be added.
Long-term plans include the installation of a ten pin bowling alley, a permanent stage for live music and events, an upgraded kids playground and the creation of more outdoor areas.
"It's a pretty distressed asset, but we'd like to take on a pub that's underperforming with plenty of scope for upside. It ticked the box for our business model, so we've jumped on it and we're pretty excited," Mr Griffiths said.
"We're trying to create a really popular, family-friendly venue. We want to really make it a destination, not just for concerts, but events."
Mr Griffiths said Thurgoona was an under catered area of the Border region and there was a chance to make the most of its huge population growth in recent years.
He was well aware the pub had changed hands several times in the past decade, but was confident of a strong turnaround in a changing landscape for the industry.
Astor Hotel publican Brendon Cooper will oversee the Kinross, having run the former with the Griffiths' daughter, Sarah.
"I've been in the hospitality industry since I was 17, I'm 58 now and I've got great help with me," Mr Griffiths said.
"We've got Andrew Haskins on board who's also had 40 years in the hospitality industry. He's a culinary wizard and is going to head up the new team out there."
Techne associate director and Albury studio team leader Dana Hutchins is excited about the project.
"This would have been a destination pub, but now it's surrounded by houses, it's become more of a locals pub. It could be both because of it's scale," she said.
"It's quite unique to find a woolshed as a hospitality venue and everything new we propose to do will be inspired by the woolshed vernacular."
Kinross Woolshed will be fully operational on Wednesday with an interim menu, while renovations are set to be completed in stages across the next 12 to 18 months.
It takes the Griffiths' portfolio of hotels to eight with the Kinross, Astor and Beer Deluxe owned on the Border.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
