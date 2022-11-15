Flood warnings: Border and North East road closures, emergency alerts

Watch and act - Jingellic to Hume Weir
The NSW SES advises people in the following area not to enter flood water due to current rising floodwaters, with moderate flooding: Hume Dam between Jingellic and Hume Weir
The Bureau of Meteorology advises the Murray River at Jingellic is currently at 5.70 metres and rising, with moderate flooding.
The Murray River at Jingellic is likely to peak near 6.10 metres Tuesday evening.
Based on predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology, the following areas may be impacted by dangerous floodwaters:
Victorian road closures, as of 10am
Major road closures include:
Recent road re-openings include:
UPDATE 9.30am Tuesday:
PHOTOS: Federation Council advises downstream of Hume Dam of Emergency Area alert - Leave and Do Not Enter
Federation Council has shared an urgent Leave and Do Not Enter alert from Murray NSW SES, advising of an Emergency Area at:
"The Murray River, downstream of Hume Dam to Nurtram Billabong has now been classed as an Emergency Area
Due to hazardous river conditions, the Murray River, downstream of the Hume Dam is not to be entered for any type of water activity. This Emergency Area is inclusive of Lake Mulwala also.
This takes immediate effect and remains in place until the area is no longer deemed to be an emergency area."
The NSW SES is advising people to avoid South Albury outside the levee, with widespread flooding.
THE SES WARNING: South Albury outside the levee, western side.
You should monitor the situation and avoid the area until further advised. There may be damaged infrastructure and dangerous hazards within the area.
What are we expecting?
The Bureau of Meteorology advises the Murray River at Albury is currently at 5.44 metres and falling, with moderate flooding. The Murray River at Albury may remain above the moderate flood level (4.30 metres) until later this week.
Based on predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology, the following areas may be impacted by dangerous floodwaters:
- Roads and accessway may be inundated or damaged.
- Low-lying properties may be impacted by floodwaters
- Allow more time to travel between destinations or change your plans to avoid affected areas.
SES advice
What you need to do:
- Plan your route carefully to avoid flooded roads and allow extra travel time.
- Obey all signs about road closures and instructions from emergency services. Avoid storm drains and pipes, ditches, ravines and rivers.
- Never drive, walk, ride through, play or swim in floodwater. It is dangerous, toxic, and may void your car insurance. If it's flooded, forget it. Fines apply.
- Share this information with family, friends, and neighbours and help others prepare where possible.
Watch and act - Kiewa River at Bandiana
Victoria SES has updated the watch and act message issued at 4.45pm Monday.
Major flooding has eased along the Kiewa River at Bandiana and moderate flooding is now occurring.
Minor flooding is continuing at Kiewa and Mongans Bridge.
In the 24 hours to 7am Tuesday, rainfall totals of up to 16 millimetres have been observed across the Kiewa River catchment. Showers are forecast for Tuesday.
Moderate flooding is occurring along the Kiewa River downstream of Mongans Bridge.
The Kiewa River at Kiewa (main stream) peaked at 3.48 metres around 10:45am Monday and is currently at 3.41 metres and steady, with minor flooding and is likely to remain above the minor flood level (3.30m) for the next few days.
The Kiewa River at Bandiana peaked at 3.34 metres around 3pm Monday, with major flooding. The river level is currently at 3.25 metres and falling slowly, with moderate flooding.
The Kiewa River at Bandiana is likely to remain above the moderate flood level (3.10m) during Tuesday. The river level may fall below the moderate flood level (3.10m) overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.
Minor flooding is occurring at Mongans Bridge.
Main roads and bridges may be closed due to flooding.
Roads in the Wodonga - Bandiana area and property access to the following roads may be cut off due to flooding:
For more information on road closures go to traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au.
Indigo Council
Indigo Council has closed Gooramadda Road, near Rutherglen, owing to a large sinkhole forming.
"The closure will be in place until a full engineering assessment can be undertaken and we'll provide a further update once this is complete," the council said.
"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, but safety is our number one priority."
A passer-by said the initial hole - about one by two metres - had since collapsed and taken over three-quarters of the road.
The council added: "Due to the significantly increased water flow into Beechworth's Chinese Gardens from Lake Sambell, the entrance to the Rocky Mountains Tunnel now poses a safety risk."
"We're asking all community members to avoid the area until we can make it safe."
Walking and riding tracks closed include:
The Yackandandah Bike Track
Beechworth to Yackandandah Rail Trail
Brittons Lane to Osbornes Flat, Yackandandah
The underpass (under construction) at the Beechworth/Yackandandah Roundabout
Kibell Lane - not yet constructed but the existing gravel road conditions are unsafe for riding
The bridge opposite Wooragee Primary School
Greater Hume Council
Current road and facility closures in Greater Hume, as at November 14, 2022, 9pm
The Olympic Highway has reopened to 4WDs and heavy vehicles between Wagga Wagga and Table Top. The Olympic Highway is also open to light vehicles except for the section in Culcairn between Baird Street and Calool Lane.
Roads closed due to flooding:
Water over the road
Coppabella District - ROADS CLOSED DUE TO WATER OVER THE ROAD
Council wishes to advise that the following roads are closed due to water over the roads.
Please be advised that there is grading work in progress along Gum Swamp Road, Balldale approximately a 200m section at Morebringer Lane Causeway.
Rough surface proceed with caution.
Burma Road, Table Top - CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
Greater Hume Council wishes to advise the Burma Road, Table Top is closed until further notice due to high water levels at the Hume Weir.
Council will advise when the roads have re-opened.
Greater Hume Council has sand and sandbags at the following locations available for public access if required. Bring your own shovel.
In case of an emergency please contact Triple-0 or SES 132 500.
Culcairn - Culcairn SES, Melville Street
Henty - Bucki RFS Station, Corner Olympic Hwy and Fox Street,
Holbrook - Holbrook RFS Station, Enterprise Drive
Jindera - Jindera RFS Station, Urana Road
Walla Walla - Walla RFS Station, Victoria Street or Council Depot, Walla Cemetery Road
Meanwhile, the NSW Transport Management Centre has updated road closures across state-managed roads.
On Tuesday morning, the following closures are in place across the Riverina and the south:
In addition to state managed roads, some local roads managed by councils may also be affected.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
For information about local council roads, use the "council supplied information" tab on www.livetraffic.com or check with local councils.
For the latest transport information, visit www.transportnsw.info or download a transport app.
