North Albury residents have spoken of their shock at properties being flooded because of torrential-rain damage to a stormwater drain.
"It's got worse and worse and worse. After yesterday the concrete has moved about two feet. I'm hoping it's the end of it"- Brett Shiels
A large retaining wall that forms part of the Wantigong Street drain collapsed, leaving a large gap.
Resident Brett Shields said the flooding that resulted had drained "a foot deep" into his yard.
"Water runs into my shed and floods it completely out, all the trees block the drains," he said.
"When it poured down it was just a waterfall, it poured down."
Mr Shields said the flow of water as a result was "unbelievable".
"Instead of flowing back into the drain, it's flowing into my yard and it goes everywhere," he said.
"It's got worse and worse and worse. After yesterday (Sunday), the concrete has moved about two feet. I'm hoping it's the end of it."
Mr Shields said after the "really heavy downfall" early on Sunday morning, "there was about 13 inches of rain and I thought ... if that floods this whole area is gone."
He said large cracks could be seen right along the wall.
"The water was hitting with such force," he said.
Another resident, who did not wish to be identified, said neighbours had complained about the situation to Albury Council.
The resident said the drain was overflowing at the weekend, "and the drain was full and wasn't going down, it was going onto the road".
"It's a bit of a worry if anything happens to the fences. Everything is getting worse.
"Something needs to be done. It's getting worse with the rain and it will keep deteriorating with the way it is."
Potential erosion of the soil was possible, but Albury Council maintenance staff wanted to assure the public they were working on the damage and continuing to monitor conditions across the region.
While the Wantigong Street drain has continued to cause headaches, emergency repairs carried out on the Bungambrawatha Creek wall in Albury held tight during the weekend's downpours.
The repairs last week were needed after the collapse of a retaining wall from flash flooding.
Despite the continuation of the big wet, the temporary repairs held up and protected the creek from further damage.
