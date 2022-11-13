The Border Mail
'Lucky escape': Children rescued from Albury storm water drain

Mark Jesser
Janet Howie
By Mark Jesser, and Janet Howie
Updated November 14 2022 - 7:43am, first published 7:00am
A child is assisted near the drains behind Albury Botanic Gardens on Sunday evening. Picture by Mark Jesser

Children playing in an Albury storm water drain had to be rescued by emergency services and community members on Sunday evening.

