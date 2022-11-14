Supporters in court call out words of love to teenage murder accused

An Albury teenager charged with murder over an alleged domestic violence incident will be held in custody as a "vulnerable" inmate.
That came after Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLauglin ordered that this be noted in a warrant involving Glenn Bruce Dutton.
The 18-year-old was clearly distressed when he appeared in court on Tuesday morning via a video link to the Albury police station dock.
Dressed in prison greens, the curly-haired Dutton quietly sobbed and occasionally dropped forward in his seat.
Ms McLauglin made note of Dutton's mild to moderate intellectual disability, following a submission made by his lawyer.
It was said he was also diagnosed with ADHD.
A man, 21, was found at the address with a stab wound to his chest.
He was taken to Albury hospital, where he died on Monday about 1.45am
Police seized a knife from the Crisp Street residence.
IN OTHER NEWS
Dutton had at least six supporters in court.
On him being refused bail, one woman called out "love you Glenn" and a man called out "love you buddy".
No application was made for bail, but Dutton's lawyer indicated one was likely within the next couple of weeks once further information was obtained.
Ms McLauglin ordered that a brief of evidence be served by the prosecution by January 17.
The charge was adjourned for mention on January 24 for a brief compliance check.
