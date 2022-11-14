Teenager charged with murder over stabbing death of man in Albury

A teenager has been arrested and charged with murder over an alleged domestic-violence related death in Albury on Sunday.
Officers from Murray River Police District were called to Crisp Street just after 8pm on Sunday, where they found a 21-year-old man with a stab wound to his chest.
The 21-year-old was taken to Albury Base Hospital for treatment; however, died about 1.45am on Monday.
An 18-year-old man was arrested nearby and taken to Albury Police Station.
The man, who police say is known to the 21-year-old, was charged with murder and refused bail to appear at Albury Local Court on Tuesday.
