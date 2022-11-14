UNIONIST Chip Eling has suffered a broken leg after an incident outside the Victorian election prepolling station in Wodonga on Monday morning.
Labor candidate for Benambra Mark Tait said Mr Eling was handing out his how-to-vote cards shortly after 9am when he was "shoved" by a voter who had been raising concerns about future lockdowns.
Mr Eling was attended by another candidate for the Animal Justice party, paramedic Mike Fuery, before being taken to hospital to face an operation.
Mr Tait said police were called and spoke to the voter who proceeded to enter the centre and lodge his ballot after Mr Eling fell.
"It's disappointing," he said of the matter which occurred at the front of the centre in High Street, opposite the community college.
"Everyone's a volunteer, they're not paid and it's just disappointing that someone takes offence like that,"
Independent candidate Jacqui Hawkins was at the station at the time, but did not witness the incident with Mr Eling.
She said she called police were another person phoned for an ambulance.
