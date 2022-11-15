THE NSW and Victorian government's $558 million pact to upgrade Albury hospital has been likened to an undercooked steak by Wodonga's acting mayor.
On Tuesday Graeme Simpfendorfer was questioned over the funding after council on Monday night had to abandon a debate on its hospital advocacy due to a lack of a quorum.
"It's underdone, I think, if you order a well-done steak and it comes to you blue you send it back," Cr Simpfendorfer said.
"We don't want to sound ungracious, it's a good announcement, but it's just not good enough.
"We deserve better."
Cr Simpfendorfer wore a badge stating "New hospital new site" and "#nomorebandaids" as he spoke to media on Tuesday.
"That is the collective view of the councillor group," he said when asked about the badge and its message.
"That is the view of the executive and staff here as well.
"We're here to represent and now is the time for action and to call it loud and proud.
"Substandard Band-Aids we can't accept any more."
Legal advice over the political party ties of councillors Olga Quilty, Libby Hall and Ron Mildren saw them declare a conflict of interest and with only three councillors staying in the chamber, the minimum quorum figure of four could not be met.
Cr Simpfendorfer expects hospital advocacy will be on the agenda at the council's December meeting in the wake of the Victorian election campaign which prompted the legal alert.
The issue will be revisited after a seventh councillor is chosen on countback to replace John Watson who quit due to a cancer diagnosis.
They have until January 16 to stage an election and Cr Simpfendorfer declined on Tuesday to speculate on a precise date for vote.
He noted that the newly-elected councillor may consider running for mayor.
However, Cr Simpfendorfer said he would not be seeking the mayoralty due to personal issues which include recording a second season of Melbourne-based reality television show Hunted from late January.
"I won't rule out deputy mayor at this stage but right now I just think we need to get on with advocating as hard as we can for that new hospital and get on with business as usual," he said.
