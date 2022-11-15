The Border Mail
NSW and Victorian government hospital plan not what Border ordered, Wodonga's acting mayor says

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
November 15 2022 - 1:05pm
Graeme Simpfendorfer sits in the mayoral seat on Monday night after being elevated to the role on a temporary basis. He is flanked by councillor Kev Poulton and council chief executive Matt Hyde. Picture by Mark Jesser.

THE NSW and Victorian government's $558 million pact to upgrade Albury hospital has been likened to an undercooked steak by Wodonga's acting mayor.

