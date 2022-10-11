Rumours surrounding the sale of Thurgoona's Kinross Woolshed Hotel have been confirmed with the well-known Border pub now under contract.
The sale of the Kinross was part of a larger portfolio deal that featured three other regional gaming hotels in NSW.
Dan McDonald, of Albury's McDonald Hospitality Brokers (MHB), brokered the hotel portfolio sale that included Kinross Woolshed Hotel for an undisclosed price in an off-market capacity.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The buyer will remain anonymous until the sale is finalised.
Meanwhile, Albury's Stean Nicholls Real Estate will auction a prominent commercial site, with attached dwelling, in East Albury on Friday.
The building on the corner of Schubach and Rau streets has been home to two established businesses for more than 10 years.
Rita's Kitchen cafe occupies the first tenancy and has built up a strong customer base, while the other side of the building houses Sabastian Blac's hair salon.
The three-bedroom home has a main living area, standalone dining room and kitchen, laundry and a family bathroom with separate toilet, while outside is an attached carport and additional off-street parking.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
