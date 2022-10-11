The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Thurgoona's Kinross Woolshed Hotel sold for undisclosed price in deal with three other regional NSW pubs

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated October 11 2022 - 6:33am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thurgoona's Kinross Woolshed Hotel has been sold for an undisclosed amount. Picture by Kinross Woolshed

Rumours surrounding the sale of Thurgoona's Kinross Woolshed Hotel have been confirmed with the well-known Border pub now under contract.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.