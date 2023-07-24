Users of Albury's new riverside precinct are being encouraged to access it by active means of transport.
Limited parking is on offer around the area, mostly built between Hovell Tree Park and Albury Swim Centre, and Albury Council is eager to largely keep it that way.
Around 100 parking spots will be made available at nearby Australia Park, but little will be added to the existing spots alongside Albury Sportsground and the pool.
The latter is being resealed and will have extra shade installed.
Albury Council service leader for city landscapes David Costello said people are urged where possible to make their way to the precinct by foot or bike.
"Council have been aware over a number of years about the need for parking in the precinct, but it's also about not taking up the precinct and the beautiful natural areas with parking as well," he said.
"There will be some limited parking, and, of course, some additional parking in nearby areas over the course of time, but we're certainly conscious of not wanting to fill up the precinct with parking."
An elevated boardwalk for all abilities along the river to Bungambrawatha Creek, jetty access and a floating dock, river viewing points, barbecue and picnic facilities are among the new additions to the precinct, which formed part of the Murray River experience master plan drawn up in 2007.
Mr Costello said the new precinct, which cost around $9 million to complete, would offer "something for everyone".
"People can take in the river at so many different vantage points along the precinct. They can get up close and do some fishing, canoeing, kayaking, bike riding, waking and running," he said.
"Only two years ago, you actually couldn't see the river here because it was inundated with woody weeds and willows.
"People can now connect from the CBD here in Albury right out to West Albury and beyond and take in the Yindyamarra Sculpture Walk and the Wagirra Trail that progresses down to the Murray River around Wonga Wetlands.
"Shortly we'll be opening a 12-kilometre section around the river down at Wonga Wetlands as well."
Among the first to throw in a line off one of the new jetties was keen Albury fisherman Luke Nightingale, and his nephews James and Jackson.
"We thought we'd come down and check out the new walk and chuck a few lures around while we were having a stroll," he said.
"We normally go out on the boat, but this will be great to bring the kids down for a walk and a barbecue."
Albury mayor Kylie King said it was clear the new structures were fit for purpose after delays in the project due to flooding in the latter part of 2022.
"In the design phase, it would have been absolutely critical that whatever is invested here is fit for purpose and can withstand the inundation we know we receive in this section of the Murray," she said.
"As the waters receded, we were really thrilled to see that it had stood the test of time and that the newly-constructed bollards and the jetty areas were all fine."
Cr King said the council aimed to have an official opening in early October, with events for families and a new piece of artwork to be displayed.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
