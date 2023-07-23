The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Thurgoona home extensively damaged by fire, emergency services on scene

By Blair Thomson
Updated July 24 2023 - 11:18am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fire crews were called to a home on Denny Circuit on Monday, July 24. Picture by Blair Thomson
Fire crews were called to a home on Denny Circuit on Monday, July 24. Picture by Blair Thomson

A house has been gutted by fire in Thurgoona.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.