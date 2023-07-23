A soccer player from Albury is lucky to be alive after collapsing on the field.
The man was playing for Boomers against Albury United in an over-35s match at Jelbart Park in Lavington on Sunday morning when he fell to the ground.
He had no pulse and officials immediately called for a defibrillator to be fetched from the clubrooms.
The rapid response of two medical professionals on the Boomers team - Professor Craig Underhill and nurse Jack Burns - meant the stricken player's heart was restarted by the time an ambulance arrived.
Paramedics were on the scene within minutes but shocked officials from both clubs agreed the player, who has not been named by Boomers for privacy reasons, would already have died had there not been a defibrillator on site.
"He was a little bit lethargic and then suddenly dropped to the ground and passed away," United president Justin Stevens explained.
"A few of the Boomers boys and United boys worked on him, they performed CPR.
"I got yelled at to get the defib, we ran over and fired it up and that's what brought him back to life.
"The ambulance arrived quickly but the paramedics didn't arrive until after we brought him back.
"When you see someone on the ground, someone's performing CPR and you know you've got a defib in your hand, reality hits home pretty quickly.
"He's got a wife and we had to alert her so it's not easy for anybody.
"We had an under-13 boys game going on at the same time and they all saw it.
"It's definitely a wake-up call."
The player was described as being alert later that day at the Albury Base Hospital.
"He's such a fit person but he dropped down on the spot," Stevens said.
"It was scary.
"All sporting clubs having a defib which is accessible really needs to be looked at to make sure all clubs have got them.
"Never in my life did I think we'd have to bring someone back to life in the middle of the field."
Boomers president Matt Burt wasn't at the ground but was quickly made aware of the details.
"He felt a bit dizzy and then collapsed," Burt said.
"Luckily there's another doctor who plays in our team, and a gentleman who's a nurse, and they were able to administer CPR and the defib unit very quickly until such time as the ambulance arrived.
"He was taken to hospital and to my understanding, he's now in a stable condition and he's alert and aware of what's occurred.
"They're now going to undertake more tests over the next day or so to try to get to the bottom of it.
"He's not had any pre-existing health complications, he wasn't on any medication and, unlike many of us over-35s, he wasn't carrying any weight either.
"I think it was just one of those things, it just happened.
"From what I've been told, there was no pre-warning, he just felt a little bit dizzy at one stage in the game and the next thing, he collapsed.
"There was some quick thinking by people around and we're also lucky there are some guys on the team who are skilled in that area and were able to administer the treatment that was needed quickly.
"I'm told that without the defib, he probably wouldn't have made it.
"They couldn't find a pulse at all so the defib was critical in re-starting his heart and getting him going.
"Craig and Jack played a critical role and I'd hate to think if they weren't there...
"It certainly does show the importance of having a defib.
"We've got one at our club and United obviously do but it's vitally important all clubs have them.
"I don't know whether it's a council requirement to have them at the grounds but perhaps it should be."
Albury United have had their defibrillator for around 12 months.
"It's the first time we've ever had to use it," Stevens said.
"Please make sure your club puts people through a First Aid course for the sake of $90.
"Make sure you've got a defib that's easily accessible for everybody on game days and training days.
"You just never know when you might need it."
His sentiments were echoed by Burt.
"The other critical thing that comes out of it is making sure that all clubs, whatever sport, have a couple of people who are trained medically to be able to administer CPR properly," Burt said.
"I know I'm not - the last time I did a First Aid course was 20 years ago.
"I don't think the ambulance took too long to get there but by that stage, from what I've been told, if it wasn't for the smart, quick thinking of those two gentlemen, administering the CPR and using the defib, it would have been all too late."
