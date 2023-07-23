Serious collision closes southbound lanes of the Hume Highway in Albury

A serious collision has closed the southbound lanes of the Hume Highway near central Albury.
Emergency services were called to highway between Borella Road and the South Albury exit on Monday morning.
Paramedics have taken at least one motorist to hospital.
A silver Holden Commodore crashed into a wall on the left hand side of the highway near the Harold Mair bridge.
The car skidded for about 200 metres before coming to a rest near the railway bridge.
"About 5.45am today (Monday 24 July 2023), emergency services were called to the Hume Highway, East Albury, following reports of a crash," a police spokeswoman said.
"On arrival, officers from Murray River Police District found a Holden Commodore sedan had crashed into a concrete wall near the Borella Road off-ramp.
"The driver, a 34-year-old woman, was taken to Albury Hospital in a stable condition.
"Inquiries are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the crash."
A second vehicle was visible at the scene.
It appeared to have been damaged but it was unclear if the vehicle was linked.
Motorists travelling southbound have been urged to avoid the area and to take an alternative route through Albury.
