A severely depleted Beechworth was forced to stage a second-half comeback against a determined Barnawartha at Beechworth on Saturday.
The Tigers remain in a four-way fight tussle with Mitta United, Tallagatta and Thurgoona for the last spot up for grabs inside the top-five.
With the stakes high, the Tigers produced a spirited first-half to lead by five points at the main break against the third-placed Bushrangers.
Josh Star, William Prichard and Jarrad Farwell were in all the thick of the action for the visitors to give them a hope of claiming a top-three scalp.
However, the Bushrangers responded to the challenge in the second-half to boot seven goals to two to eventually notch a comfortable 11.9 (75) to 7.8 (50) win.
Bushrangers co-coach Brayden Carey made his first appearance since round eight after overcoming a back complaint.
Carey said the Tigers' pressure was first-rate, especially in the opening two quarters.
"Full credit to Barnawartha, they had a lot to play for and really applied the pressure to us," Carey said.
"They had us on toast to be honest before half-time.
"But we were able to respond in that second-half when challenged, which was the most pleasing aspect of the win."
"They are still a dangerous side with some top-liners in Jarrad Farwell, Connor Wiffen and Cam McNeill and are always going to be hard to beat.
"We made a few changes structurally at the main break and were able to get a bit more movement through the forward line and got the job done.
"If I'm being honest, it was probably a game that Barny let slip and probably should have won."
Carey revealed the home side were missing several big name players.
Kayde Surrey, Ed Cartledge, Tristan Stead, Ed Cartledge and Degan Dolny were all on the sidelines.
Prized recruit Stead recently fractured his finger which could sideline the solidly built midfielder for a month.
The Bushrangers welcomed back first choice ruckman Liam Stephens who returned for the first time since suffering a facial fracture in round eight.
Emerging youngsters Kane Scott and Clancy Ellett were the home side's best while Jai 'In The Sky' Middleton provided a focal point in attack.
"Kane Scott played on a wing and had a real good battle with that Barny kid Jack Shanahan who is a rising star of the competition," Carey said.
"Shanahan really impressed me and is going to be a jet considering he is only 16 at the moment.
"We had a debutante in Quinn Bussell who came up from the thirds and is a really strong bodied 17-year-old who didn't look out of place, that's for sure."
