Reigning premier Holbrook ensured it will have the prized double chance during the finals series after grinding out a four goal home victory against third-placed Howlong on Saturday.
The stakes were high for both sides with the Spiders desperate for the four points to remain firmly in the mix for a top-two finish.
Despite the favourable conditions only four goals were scored in the opening half after both sides struggled to find a reliable avenue to goal.
But Brookers' Ben Parker booted three goals in the second-half to ensure the home side did enough to clinch a 7.13 (55) to 4.7 (31) win.
Holbrook coach Matt Sharp was relieved to emerge with the four points and secure the double chance during September.
"It was a super win and we really set ourselves to come up against a desperate opponent who had a lot at stake," Sharp said.
"I have got a lot of respect for Macca (McDonald) and Milsey (Miles) and the path they are on with their playing group.
"I watched the footage of their match against Osborne last week and I felt Howlong should have arguably been four goals up at quarter time.
"So we knew if the opposition were given the time and space to execute their game plan, they are a dangerous proposition.
"Both sides struggled to find an avenue to goal so it was a bonus that Ben (Parker) was able to hit the scoreboard in that second-half and was instrumental in the win."
The Brookers booted the first two goals of the match through Raven Jolliffe and Lachie Trethowan in the first eight minutes.
But they almost went two quarters without another goal after Logan Hamilton kicked their third four minutes after half-time.
Trethowan got his second shortly afterwards before Parker kicked a clever goal from the boundary to help establish a 30-point lead.
With the match slipping away from the grasp of the Spiders, Jake Nicholson booted a late goal to reduce the margin to 24-points at the final break.
Toby Pargeter threaded the needle from a set shot two minutes into the last quarter to get his side within three goals.
Neither side could goal for the ensuing 15-minutes before Parker booted his third goal to seal the match for the home side.
Both sides went into the match with some key outs.
The Brookers were missing spearhead Luke Gestier alongside Michael Rampal, Josh Jones and Jayden Hucker.
The Spiders went into the clash without match-winner Ben Baker, veteran ruckman Peter Hancock and Baxter Macfarlane who hasn't played since round 10.
ALSO IN SPORT
Sharp said the absence of Gestier who hasn't played since round six with a hamstring complaint hurts the Brookers structurally in attack.
"With Geeza (Gestier) missing and I know Kolby (Heiner-Hennessy) is long gone but they were two power forwards who booted 140 goals between them last year," he said.
"So we have been shuffling our attack around to see what works until Geeza gets back, which is still a couple of weeks away.
"Logan Hamilton is our best ruckman but is playing centre half-forward and young Hucker has put his hand up to ruck.
"So our theme pre-match was to hunt the opposition and I thought our pressure early helped set the scene.
"It developed into an arm-wrestle, especially in the first-half and we were good enough to take a few opportunities in the third term which proved the difference in the end."
Hamish Mackinlay was the Brookers best after he was handed the match-up on Spider dangerman Matt Wilson and restricted him to one goal.
Sam Joyce was also able to restrict the influence of Jarred Lane with some close checking.
Parker, Cooper Walsh and Ashley-James Bender were also valuable contributors for the home side.
The Spiders were best served by Hayden Fischer, Sasha Newnham and Tyson Logie.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.