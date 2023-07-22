The Border Mail
Reigning premier Holbrook notch four goal win over Howlong to secure the double chance

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 22 2023 - 8:21pm, first published 7:29pm
Holbrook coach Matt Sharp addresses his players.
Holbrook coach Matt Sharp addresses his players.

Reigning premier Holbrook ensured it will have the prized double chance during the finals series after grinding out a four goal home victory against third-placed Howlong on Saturday.

