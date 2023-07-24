The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Support program sought for Wodonga woman facing arson, stalking charges

By Wodonga Court
Updated July 24 2023 - 1:12pm, first published 1:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maddison Miles, 31, remains in custody after her arrest last week. Picture supplied
Maddison Miles, 31, remains in custody after her arrest last week. Picture supplied

A woman accused of stalking her ex-partner and torching her former workplace will remain in custody until at least Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.