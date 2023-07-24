Support program sought for Wodonga woman facing arson, stalking charges

A woman accused of stalking her ex-partner and torching her former workplace will remain in custody until at least Tuesday.
It's alleged she set fire to Heinrich Bakery on April 8, 2021, then broke into and stole from Wodonga Sand and Soil later that day.
Police allege she has taken part in an unrelenting campaign of stalking against her former partner and those connected to him in the months before her arrest.
She applied for bail on Friday, which was refused, and the matter was again listed in court on Monday.
Lawyer Chirag Patel said his client did not need to be taken into court and she wasn't making a bail application.
He sought she be assessed for a support program.
"She doesn't want to be bought over?" magistrate Peter Dunn asked, which Mr Patel confirmed.
He noted a number of mental health and medical problems his client was suffering while in custody.
The matter will return to court on Tuesday.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.