Tributes to late Henty man following fatal Hume Highway truck crash

Loved ones have paid tribute to a truck driver killed in a crash on the Hume Highway.
Henty man Jimmy Mairaro-Pi was killed in a two-truck crash at Tarcutta, east of Wagga, on Thursday.
Emergency services were called to the crash about 4.40am.
Mr Mairaro-Pi's vehicle appeared to have crashed into the rear of another truck.
The 61-year-old died at the scene.
The second driver was taken to hospital for testing.
Family members said the late man had formerly lived in New Zealand.
He is survived by his wife, children and five grandchildren.
"Sleep and rest now honey, but your humour will always make us smile," his family said in a death notice.
His son, Jimmy Junior, took to social media to pay tribute to his father.
"Lights up for you dad, may you truck on in heaven," he said on Facebook.
His nephew said he would always treasure the memories he had of his uncle while growing up.
Mr Mairaro-Pi had been a truck driver for several years.
Those in the industry also paid tribute to the late man on social media.
The Henty Funeral Service will announce details of his memorial at a later date.
Police continue to investigate the crash.
