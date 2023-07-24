AN Albury councillor accused his city of having a religious fervour about recycling as Cleanaway was granted a 10-year, $69 million contract to continue collecting kerbside bins.
Darren Cameron voted against the deal, which will run from July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2034, saying the tender sum was an "astronomical amount of money" and he would prefer garbage collection to be done directly by the council.
"I'd be surprised if there are any bigger contracts that council has let, I can't think of one offhand," Cr Cameron said at Monday night's council meeting.
"Nor do I subscribe to what has become in my view, a religious fervour around Halve Waste.
"It's become a doctrine that has captured this council with an absolute degree of fanaticism I find deeply distressing."
Cr Cameron added that because of a "pseudo religion" ratepayers were unable to have their general waste bins collected every week.
But councillor David Thurley rejected the cult comparison.
"I'm not a fanatic and it's not a religion to me, it's something that had to be done," Cr Thurley said.
He said environmental measures had ensured that a new dump was not on the horizon for Albury.
"There would be an absolute uproar from everyone around if you said 'I'm going to build a new landfill at Jindera, at here or at there," Cr Thurley said.
Cr Cameron asked a series of questions of deputy chief executive Brad Ferris about how the $69 million contract and its links to household charges and income received from other councils who use Albury's tip.
Mr Ferris said landfill revenue from other municipalities was separate to the kerbside contract and could not say how much income Albury received from fellow councils.
He later responded to a question from councillor Alice Glachan that would be economies of scale given the contract deal also involved Wodonga, Berrigan, Edward River, Federation, Greater Hume, Indigo and Leeton councils.
Mr Ferris further noted the Halve Waste program had markedly extended the life of Albury's landfill.
"Fifteen years ago we were looking at that being at capacity within 10 to 15 years, because of those endeavours through the Halve Waste campaign and that process it still has at least 30 or 40 years," he said.
"Our aim is to continue with that, so potentially we never have to build another landfill site."
Cr Cameron, a long-standing champion of having a hard waste nature strip collection return to Albury, asked if that was possible under the Cleanaway contract.
Mr Ferris said it was not addressed and would require a separate pact if it was sought.
Councillor Jess Kellahan said the days of dumping rubbish in a big hole and burying it were gone.
"I'm very happy that the red bin is (collected) fortnightly," Cr Kellahan said.
