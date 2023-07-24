Wodonga Raiders coach Marc Almond will front the Ovens and Murray tribunal on Wednesday night on three separate charges.
Almond was reported by the umpires for using abusive, insulting or obscene language towards or in relation to an umpire.
He was also reported for disputing the decision of an umpire.
The incidents happened during the Raiders' and North Albury clash at Birallee Park over the weekend.
An additional charge of behaving in an abusive, insulting, threatening or obscene manner towards or in relation to an umpire was laid by the match review panel.
Almond wasn't offered a set penalty and will now have to fight the charges at the tribunal.
Almost a dozen players also received reprimands after a melee erupted between the two sides after the half-time siren.
Five players from Wodonga Raiders and six from North Albury were charged with engaging in a melee.
Two of those players were also charged with instigating a melee, one from each club.
The match review panel viewed footage of the melee following a request from AFLNEB Umpires.
ALSO IN SPORT
Each player involved has received a reprimand.
The Hoppers won their fifth match of the season after notching a comfortable 44-point win over the Raiders.
The Raiders have only won one match so far this season and face Myrtleford in round 18 in a clash that will likely determine who ends up with the dreaded wooden spoon.
Almond is in his second year as coach at Birallee Park and won one match last against North Albury in his first season in charge.
The club narrowly avoided the wooden spoon by percentage.
The Raiders sole win this season came against Myrtleford in round nine by seven points.
The club pulled a selection surprise with the inclusion of former AFL excitement machine Harley Bennell.
Bennell lived up to the hype and booted four goals for the Raiders and was instrumental in the club snaring its first win of the season.
The Raiders had hoped to sign Bennell for the remainder of the season but he opted to return home to Western Australia.
Star recruit Cam Ellis-Yolmen recently recommitted to the Raiders for a second year.
The former AFL player was hampered by injury early in the season but has been back to his brilliant best in recent weeks.
Ellis-Yolmen is among the top-ten leading possession winners in the competition with his brute strength at centre clearances hard to combat.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.