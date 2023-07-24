The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wodonga Raiders coach Marc Almond set to fight three separate charges at tribunal

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 24 2023 - 7:16pm, first published 6:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga Raiders coach Marc Almond.
Wodonga Raiders coach Marc Almond.

Wodonga Raiders coach Marc Almond will front the Ovens and Murray tribunal on Wednesday night on three separate charges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.