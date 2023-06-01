The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wangaratta Council postpones 2023 Rainbow Ball due to safety fears

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated June 1 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Rainbow Ball scheduled in Wangaratta on June 3 has been postponed due to safety fears for participants after harmful comments posted to social media by radical groups.
The Rainbow Ball scheduled in Wangaratta on June 3 has been postponed due to safety fears for participants after harmful comments posted to social media by radical groups.

A North East event to celebrate the LGBTIQA+ community has been postponed after being targeted by groups with radical views.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.