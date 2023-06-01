A North East event to celebrate the LGBTIQA+ community has been postponed after being targeted by groups with radical views.
Wangaratta was due to play host to the Rainbow Ball on June 3, but a decision was made by the city's council to put it on hold for the safety of event participants.
The groups have taken to social media to label the ball for people aged 12 to 25 a "child grooming event".
Wangaratta mayor Dean Rees said the council strongly supported the LGBTIQA+ community.
"There has been some confronting commentary around the Rainbow Ball circulated on social media, and because of this, we have chosen to prioritise the safety of all attendees and staff and delay the event," he said.
"We are extremely disappointed that there has been some hateful narrative around this event, we do not accept this but we cannot risk an event that is about fun and celebration posing a risk to anyone attending.
"Prioritising the safety of our community, especially our youth, is not negotiable but we will aim to reschedule this event to enable all LGBTQIA+ young people, allies, and friends across the greater North East region of Victoria to celebrate together.
"Rural City of Wangaratta is proud to provide a welcoming and inclusive environment for all people. We have a diverse and vibrant community and all members of our community have the right to feel safe and be themselves here."
North East Pride Collective member and co-organiser Bea Hazel said the Rainbow Ball in Wangaratta wasn't the only event to be postponed by hate speech across the region.
"At a recent event named CoCreate, drag queens were forced to pull out due to the backlash from minorities," she said.
"The Rainbow Ball began as a youth run event for queer kids in our regional community to attend an event based solely on inclusion, safety, and the core tenet of not feeling alone.
"I have attended every ball and been a part of the planning since 2020. Every year, kids feel as though they have a sense of place in their world.
"There is nothing in these events other than joy, dancing, laughter and pure unadulterated happiness.
"No child should have to attend an event claiming to be a safe and inclusive space with the knowledge that there are more security guards present than ever before, because our community isn't safe.
"If I was to say anything to those who perpetuate such harmful messages to the LGBT kids on the Border it would be this: Your words and harmful hate speech do not cause the effect you wish them to, they merely evoke the need to create more queer spaces, places and events for our local kids.
"Far from diminishing the determination, love and sparkle of the LGBT community on the Border, you have made us stronger, and more determined than ever."
"LINE Wangaratta board and volunteers are deeply saddened that the Rainbow Ball on Saturday night has been delayed," a statement read.
"Events like this aim to create a safe place for our young people to celebrate being their full selves.
"The threats of violence towards event organisers and LGBTQIA+ community members are completely unacceptable, and we remain committed to coordinating LGBTQIA+ events in our region and advocate for a safe and inclusive future for our fabulous community.
"LINE Wangaratta would like to thank Victoria Police and the Rural City of Wangaratta for their support in postponing rather than cancelling this event so that we can celebrate our community in safety."
Indigo Shire mayor Sophie Price said the council condemned the behaviour that led to the decision to postpone the event and does not tolerate any form of discrimination, hate or intimidation.
"Unfortunately, this demonstrates how much more work we have to do to create genuinely inclusive communities and why days such as IDAHOBIT (International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia), which we so proudly celebrated a few weeks ago, need to exist to show we stand with our LGBTQIA+ community," she said.
"As leaders, we need to continue to educate and advocate for better opportunities for our young people to feel safe, welcomed and loved, regardless of gender or sexual orientation."
Wangaratta Council said it was working with partner organisations and the North East community to support people affected by these circumstances.
If this information has caused any distress or you would like support at this time please reach out:
