A Wodonga woman's pizza night took an unexpected turn when she won $92,422.60 on Keno.
"We were all just laughing and mucking around, having some pizza and playing a bit of Keno," she said when an official from Keno called to confirm her win.
"A standard Friday night in some respects.
"All of a sudden, I noticed the numbers that had been drawn and my jaw hit the floor.
"I couldn't speak! I was so shocked. I managed to say, 'I think I just won'.
"But my sisters didn't believe me!
"Only when I showed them the numbers did they believe that I'd hit it big."
IN THE NEWS:
The woman's winning entry, bought on the Keno - Let's Play app, was a Keno Classic 8 Spot in draw 420, drawn on Friday, May 26.
"It couldn't have come at a better time either," the woman said.
"We've got a few renovations coming up and this is going to allow us to do those and more.
"You never know when you'll win but I'll be forever thankful for this."
Keno, where 20 numbers from one to 80 are drawn about every three minutes, is played in more than 3500 pubs and clubs in Victoria, NSW, Queensland and the ACT, as well as the app in Victoria and the ACT.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.