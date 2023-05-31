The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga woman wins $92,000 on Keno during a casual pizza night

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated May 31 2023 - 5:41pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Keno is played in more than 3500 pubs and clubs as well as on an app. Picture supplied
Keno is played in more than 3500 pubs and clubs as well as on an app. Picture supplied

A Wodonga woman's pizza night took an unexpected turn when she won $92,422.60 on Keno.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor - The Border Mail

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.