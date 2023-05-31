Beechworth co-coach Brayden Carey is hoping to return from a back complaint this week against Dederang-Mt Beauty.
Carey has missed the past two rounds with the issue and has been forced to watch his side fall short against flag contenders Yackandandah and Kiewa-Sandy Creek.
"I would like to be back playing this week but unfortunately I can't guarantee it will happen," Carey said.
"It's a slow process, I could be right this weekend or it could flare up again and I might have to miss.
"All I do know is it is frustrating watching from the sidelines and I would much prefer to be out there playing and trying to lead by example."
Widely touted as a genuine flag threat, the Bushrangers have slow starts to blame for their past two defeats.
The booted 1.9 in the first-half against the Roos before also only managing 1.4 in the first two quarters against the Hawks.
On both occasions the Bushrangers have fought back into the contest in the second-half to show a glimpse of their flag winning potential.
"We've spoken about the losses and I told the boys that we can't expect to beat anyone in the competition if we only play a quarter of football," Carey said.
"Credit to both Yackandandah and Kiewa-Sandy Creek, they were both the better sides on the day.
"That cohesion and connection that we have shown glimpses of, we need to start doing that earlier in matches, especially against quality opposition.
"A lot of coaches will tell you that you don't want to be playing your best footy at this time of the year.
"But at the moment I'm frustrated along with the playing group about our slow starts and are trying everything to fix it.
"I definitely think Kiewa is the best side we have come up against so far.
ALSO IN SPORT
"To come up to Beechworth and kick the first 10 goals was a bit of a shock and a reality check.
"No doubt they were impressive in that first-half."
Senior regulars Finn Jakobsson, Billy O'Meara and Connor Thornton were also missing on the weekend against the Hawks.
