Social media sensation Tom Baulch has hit back at his critics.
The man known as 'Prime Train' ran to the Wodonga supporters beating his chest after kicking a goal from just inside 50m to help cement Wangaratta Rovers' stirring win at John Flower Oval.
Baulch ran straight to the bench after his big moment towards the end of the fourth quarter and continued the altercation, yelling 'shut up' and waggling his finger at the Bulldogs faithful sitting in the grandstand.
"Every week, I cop a lot of it and sometimes it's a bit of a burden doing this sort of stuff," Baulch said.
"AFL football is the hardest sport in the world to be yourself in because you'll always find that people are trying to cut you down.
"I get a lot of stick from the crowd and sometimes I just let my emotions take over.
"I kick a goal and try to give it back to them; I don't know how else to react.
"You bottle it up inside all week, you cop it all week, you cop it out on the field and you have to go back and slot it so I was glad I got the job done and then I got to have my say back to the crowd, which was nice."
Baulch, who carries six points, has kicked eight goals in his first six games for the Hawks and his weekly O and M game day vlogs attract tens of thousands of views.
"I wouldn't do it unless I loved it - but it is difficult," Baulch admitted.
"You put yourself out there and you have to accept there's going to be people that are going to cut you down.
"That's OK, and each to their own, because that's the world we live in.
"But I really wish some people took a look at what they do and said 'I'm actually going to spread some positivity throughout this world' instead of trying to tear other people down.
"I just wish people would look at the world like that because that's how I look at the world.
"I always try to find the good in people and have a bit of fun with that."
So was the goal celebration premeditated?
"No, it's pure emotion," Baulch insisted.
"I didn't know what to do with myself.
"I had one celebration in my head and I reckon I did about six!
"I said something like 'I can't hear you any more' so it was good, and it's just the way the world works sometimes, you let your emotions take a hold of it.
"I try to bottle them up during the week but it comes out on the weekend."
