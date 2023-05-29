The Border Mail
Ovens and Murray through to Association Championships finals day in Melbourne

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
May 29 2023 - 6:30pm
Kaleisha Pell, Maggie McGrath, Indie Conway, Niamh Moylan, Lily McKimmie, Alannah Foley, Mahalia Withers, Liz Murphy and Ava Koschitzke took the Ovens and Murray to a grand final on Sunday and on to the Association Championships finals day in Melbourne.
The Ovens and Murray's top young netballers have made it through to Association Championships finals day in Melbourne.

