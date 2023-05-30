The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Lavington woman to remain behind bars until October for high-range drink-driving

By Nigel McNay
May 31 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liquor shop called police after refusing service to drunk mum who tried to drive
Liquor shop called police after refusing service to drunk mum who tried to drive

A Lavington mother has been prevented from bidding farewell to her tearful daughter while being led away to jail for high-range drink-driving.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.