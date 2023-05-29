The Border Mail
Teenage pillion passenger critically injured in Lavington crash

By Blair Thomson
Updated May 30 2023 - 10:41am, first published 8:30am
Police setup a crime scene on the corner of Parkland Crescent and Balston Street, Lavington. Picture by Mark Jesser
UPDATE: A teenager has been critically injured in a motorcycle crash in Lavington on Tuesday morning, May 30.

