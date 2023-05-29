UPDATE: A teenager has been critically injured in a motorcycle crash in Lavington on Tuesday morning, May 30.
NSW Police said the incident occurred about 5am on Parkland Crescent, with officers arriving to find a motorcycle had crashed.
"The 15-year-old male pillion passenger was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Albury hospital in a critical condition," police said in a statement.
"The rider, a 16-year-old boy, was treated at the scene before being taken to Albury hospital in a stable condition."
Police established a crime scene and began inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
EARLIER: Emergency services are still responding to a Lavington crash thought to involve two dirt bikes on Tuesday morning, May 30.
Traffic detours are in place around Parkland Crescent, near Hume Public School, involving Sutherland Street and Union Road.
Few details are available at this stage, but the crash is understood to have occurred about 5am.
Police and paramedics remain on scene, with school buses expected to be impacted.
NSW Police media has been contacted.
IN THE NEWS:
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.