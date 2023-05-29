The Australian Defence Force says it will continue to respond to PFAS contamination and manage affected areas in and around Wodonga beyond the settlement payout for impacted residents.
Shine Lawyers led the class action for around 30,000 landholders, with a hearing set to be held on August 25 for the approval of the settlement.
"The parties are in the process of finalising the detailed terms of settlement. These terms are confidential and are subject to formal consideration and approval by the Federal Court of Australia," a Defence spokesperson said.
"The parties informed the Federal Court of Australia that an in-principle agreement had been reached at the first available opportunity. Reaching an in-principle agreement to settle this matter is an important development for these communities.
"Defence remains committed to responding to PFAS contamination, and will continue remediation and management activities, while keeping local communities informed of progress."
Meanwhile, Indigenous people affected by firefighting chemical contamination on traditional cultural lands had a court win through a $22 million class action settlement with the federal government on May 25.
The class action was brought by Wreck Bay Aboriginal Community Council and represented people living near the HMAS Creswell and the Jervis Bay range facility bases and those using the land for traditional or cultural purposes, as firefighting foam containing toxic PFAS leaked into sacred waterways.
About 1000 residents or land users are expected to be eligible for the settlement.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
