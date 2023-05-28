The Border Mail
Man, 20, dies from injuries sustained in two-car crash at Howlong

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated May 29 2023 - 11:05am, first published 7:30am
A 20-year-old man has died in hospital from injuries received in a two-car crash at Howlong last week.

