The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury author Maria Stefanidis releases new book 'The Invisible Thread'

TH
By Ted Howes
May 29 2023 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maria Stefanidis, author of "The Invisible Thread", has invited readers to join her at the Albury Library Museum on Sunday from 2pm to 4pm. Photo by Tara Trewhella
Maria Stefanidis, author of "The Invisible Thread", has invited readers to join her at the Albury Library Museum on Sunday from 2pm to 4pm. Photo by Tara Trewhella

Lavington author Maria Stefanidis, after a five-year hiatus from writing, has once again "harnessed the ink that drops from her heart" with another literary journey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.