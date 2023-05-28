He lay on the ground and swore through a cat door, demanding his ex let him inside

A woman hunkered down and tried to stay out of sight as her ex-partner stuck his head through a cat door and demanded to be let inside.
Adam Keith Beyer arrived at her West Albury home unannounced on the evening of April 17.
"Open the f---ing door," was what he shouted each time he knocked, but Albury Local Court was told she kept her calm and eventually phoned Triple-0 to request the police.
Police arrived just 20 minutes after Beyer turned up at the woman's home, on what was his 48th birthday.
The Lavington man pleaded guilty before magistrate Sally McLaughlin to stalking or intimidation and to enter a building with the intention of committing an indictable offence of intimidation.
That came after Director of Public Prosecutions representative Elliot Lloyd withdrew a more serious charge of aggravated break and enter with the intention of committing a strictly indictable offence, while knowing people were present.
Defence lawyer Piers Blomfield said the man had wanted to talk to the victim about the ending of their relationship.
"The victim was obviously distressed, she hid herself in the kitchen," he said.
"He's not a person who is known for this type of behaviour."
Mr Blomfield said Beyer's actions that night definitely were "out of character".
He submitted to Ms McLaughlin that the matter could be finalised by way of a community corrections order.
The court was told Beyer pulled up in the woman's driveway at 6.25pm, got out of his car and went into her backyard.
Soon after he banged on the front door and yelled "open the f---ing door", then moved to the laundry door and did the same again.
"The offender has then pushed his head through a car door by lying on the ground and yelled 'open the f---ing door'."
Beyer was placed on a nine-month community corrections order, with a condition - if found suitable - that he enrol in a men's behavioural change program.
