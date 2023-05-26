The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Stories about Wodonga's lack of shopping are all too common

By Letters to the Editor
May 26 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga's shopping options continue to be debated by Border Mail readers. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Wodonga's shopping options continue to be debated by Border Mail readers. Picture by Tara Trewhella

Shopping story all too common

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.