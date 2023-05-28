Another attempt to plant new trees near two Albury exits on the Hume Highway will commence on Monday, May 29.
Transport for NSW has confirmed planting will take place on the southbound lanes near the Borella Road off-ramp and northbound near the East Street exit through to Tuesday, June 8.
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place from 9.30am to 3pm on weekdays.
"Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, allow an extra five-minute travel time, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control," a Transport for NSW statement read.
"Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
