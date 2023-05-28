THE Victorian Nationals have voted against the Voice to parliament, but one of the party's North East MPs is still undecided on how he'll vote in the coming referendum.
The motion was put up by four of the party's federal councils, including Indi which covers the North East.
The vote followed an address by Northern Territory senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, who strongly opposes the Voice and is the federal Opposition's Indigenous Australians spokeswoman.
Ovens Valley Nationals MP Tim McCurdy wants the issues of the Voice and recognition of Indigenous existence, prior to the arrival of Europeans, separated.
"I voted to carry that motion because in its current form I think it should be two questions," Mr McCurdy said.
However, he added that did not mean his path was set for the referendum, likely to be held in October 2023.
"I wouldn't say if I'm voting yes or no but I'm arming myself with as much information as I can and we hear a lot about the yes case and Jacinta was fantastic about the no case," Mr McCurdy said.
"My advice to people is make up your own mind, get as much information as you can and don't take what's forced down your throat."
Euroa Nationals MP Annabelle Cleeland attended the forum, but did not return The Border Mail's calls.
Wodonga-based Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie was there and said afterwards "I am immensely proud of our Victorian Nationals who have today boldly stood for a united Australia".
Victoria's Nationals MPs will not take a stance on the Voice as it is a federal issue.
A similar approach is being taken by their NSW counterparts with Riverina MP Wes Fang unaware of the topic being on the agenda for his party's state conference next month.
